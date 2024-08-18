Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $191,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.20.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

