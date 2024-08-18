Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

