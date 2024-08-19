257,140 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Easterly Government Properties accounts for about 1.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.47. 161,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,953. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

