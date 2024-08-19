3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,195.00

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,195 ($40.79) and last traded at GBX 3,195 ($40.79), with a volume of 29456426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,135.93 ($40.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on III shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.52) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,246 ($41.45) to GBX 3,192 ($40.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.94) to GBX 3,050 ($38.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,148 ($40.19).

3i Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 678.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,039.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,827.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

In other 3i Group news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.07), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($853,516.10). In other news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,113 ($39.75) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($21,542.98). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.07), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($853,516.10). 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

