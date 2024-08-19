60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

