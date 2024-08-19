a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

AKA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.