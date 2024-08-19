AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,051 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,258 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 58,647 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. 232,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.06 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.