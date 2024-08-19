AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $210.94. 5,279,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,440. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.