AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $201,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.34. 5,526,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,568,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.26. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

