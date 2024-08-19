AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.12. The stock had a trading volume of 275,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,138. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

