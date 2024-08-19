AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.