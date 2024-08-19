Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

