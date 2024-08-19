AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.87. 4,308,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $347.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

