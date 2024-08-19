Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 369,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,894 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

