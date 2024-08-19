Acala Token Market Cap Hits $58.43 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $58.43 million and $15.98 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.04 or 1.00020235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05509627 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,535,192.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

