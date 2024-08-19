Accredited Investors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,141,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,783,000.

VXF stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.31. 183,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,903. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

