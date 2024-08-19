Accredited Investors Inc. Has $35.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.24. 1,195,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,401. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

