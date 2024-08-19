Accredited Investors Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SUSA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.85. 33,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,743. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

