Accredited Investors Inc. Has $62.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.79. 1,387,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

