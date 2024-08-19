Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 9,513 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,700. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

