Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABOS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 30.20, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

