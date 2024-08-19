Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.93. 34,452,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,937,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $247.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

