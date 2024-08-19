AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,060,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $96.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

