Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.29 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $102.30 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,215,532,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,215,532,834.39671 with 581,096,879.2858295 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.6490579 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $7,830,420.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

