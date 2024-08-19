Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $94.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.67. 980,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

