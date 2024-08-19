Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Aimia Stock Performance
Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Aimia has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.63.
About Aimia
