Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Aimia Stock Performance

Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Aimia has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

