Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $276.04. 764,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.63 and its 200 day moving average is $251.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

