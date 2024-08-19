Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $610,285. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

