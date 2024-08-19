Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 106.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.