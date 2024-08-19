Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Albany International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Albany International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

