Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE ALC opened at C$14.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.61. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.07 and a 1 year high of C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

