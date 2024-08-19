Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ASTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.73%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
