Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

