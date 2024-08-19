Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$7.08 Average PT from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

AQN opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

