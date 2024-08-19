Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) to “Strong-Buy”

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Electra Battery Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

