Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 89,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,102. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

