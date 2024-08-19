Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. 498,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,619,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

