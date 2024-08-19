Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 1,005,182 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,911. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

