Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $506.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.55), with a volume of 1465983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.55).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 465 ($6.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
