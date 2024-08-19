Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 5.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 726,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,471,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $742.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

