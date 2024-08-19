Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,511. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.