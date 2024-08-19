Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63), with a volume of 130544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.73 ($0.62).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £148.91 million and a P/E ratio of 288.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.28.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amedeo Air Four Plus
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Stock Average Calculator
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.