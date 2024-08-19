Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.08. 121,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,539,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 965,625 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 557.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after buying an additional 2,776,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 308.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 5.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $7,301,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

