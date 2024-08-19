Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.38. 45,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 551,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after acquiring an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 836,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

