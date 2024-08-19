Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.93. 1,261,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

