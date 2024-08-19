Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 2U by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. 2U has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

