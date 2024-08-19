Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of TWOU stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. 2U has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
