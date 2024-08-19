Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $23.56

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.99 on Monday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 33.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 321,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IMAX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.