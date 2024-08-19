Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $13.33

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 88.41.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

