AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

