Analyzing Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -59.82% -51.55% Intra-Cellular Therapies -21.57% -18.49% -15.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 2 1 0 0 1.33 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.83%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus price target of $96.73, indicating a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$121.83 million ($1.88) -2.77 Intra-Cellular Therapies $563.44 million 14.02 -$139.67 million ($1.16) -64.51

Prelude Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Prelude Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. It is also involved in developing Lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of various depressive disorders, as well as additional neuropsychiatric indications. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, CNS, and other disorders; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

